PITTSBURGH, P.A. (CBS) - President Donald Trump and his wife Melania reacted on Twitter to the active shooter situation at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning.

"God bless all!" President Trump said.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018