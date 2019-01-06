President Trump expresses optimism in trade talks with China
(AP NEWS) - President Donald Trump is expressing optimism about trade negotiations with China as U.S. officials are expected in Beijing for talks aimed at easing a trade battle.
Trump said Sunday he spoke recently to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“I really believe they want to make a deal," Trump said. "The tariffs have absolutely hurt China very badly.”
After several tit-for-tat tariff increases, the leaders agreed December 1 to postpone further hikes. American officials are due in Beijing Monday.
Both governments face pressure to reach a settlement.
Chinese economic growth fell to 6.5 percent in the quarter ending in September. Third-quarter U.S. growth was 3.4 percent and unemployment is at a five-decade low. But surveys show consumer confidence is weakening due to concerns about growth.
