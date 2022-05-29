(CBS) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with the families of victims and survivors of a mass shooting last week that killed 19 children and two adults.

The Bidens are expected to visit a memorial site at Robb Elementary School, where the shooting took place. They then will attend mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

The Bidens also plan to meet with the families of the victims of the shooting, survivors and first responders.

Mr. Biden is not expected to make any formal remarks.

This is the second time this month that Biden has traveled to a city still reeling from a mass shooting. He visited Buffalo, New York, on May 17, where 10 people where killed by a gunman at a supermarket. In Buffalo, Biden issued a forceful condemnation of the “hateful and perverse ideology” that he warned has seeped into the mainstream.

The gunman’s motive in Uvalde is still under investigation, officials said Friday. But the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said there was a 90-minute gap between when the gunman entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him, including 45 minutes when 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms before opening the door with a master key.

Friday’s press conference came after days of conflicting and incomplete reports. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was “misled” when initially briefed about the police response.

“The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” Abbott said. “And I’m absolutely livid about that.”

Just days after the shooting, tens of thousands gathered about 300 miles away in Houston, Texas, for the annual NRA convention, the first one held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands protested outside the convention on Friday and called for stricter gun laws.

In the hours after the shooting, Biden called for stricter gun laws.

“As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said Tuesday night. “When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”