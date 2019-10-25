Prescription drug take back day now accepting vapes and cartridges

OCTOBER PRECIPITATION: 2.97" SATURDAY SUNRISE/SUNSET: 7:34A/6:15P

A first look at radar shows rain showers around the Finger Lakes. These are all very light rain showers along a broad frontal boundary that extends across the entirety of New York State. Rochester and Monroe County are completely draped in clouds and will be for the rest of the evening. In fact a few rain showers are expected to re-develop over the next few hours into this evening. Those rain showers will just wet the roads and could make for a wet commute to kick off the weekend. Temperatures are slightly below average in the lower 50s. Rain showers taper tonight and skies clear. This front sags south and allows for temperatures to drop quickly into the 30s. There will be a touch of frost in spots for us Saturday morning. While we'll see some sun to start, clouds from the south will quickly move across the sky indicating our next rain maker. The storm that we're watching is now from Louisiana up through Kentucky and will ride along the Appalachians in coordination with a very fast jet stream to bring rain showers by around 10pm Saturday night. Forecasts have been very consistent with the arrival of these rain showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. The center of the low will pass through Michigan and help bring some more mild air to the region, keeping overnight lows around 50 and helping push Sunday's highs up into the middle 60s. Rain will be heavy at times early Sunday morning as well as winds gusting 30-40 mph. The storm complex does weaken quickly late Sunday morning into early afternoon and that will mark the end of showers likely after the noon hour. There is a good chance some showers will linger into the early afternoon, but that will not amount to much. Expect a dry evening heading into next week.Monday and Tuesday both look nice with warmer air in place and ample sunshine. Mother Nature puts her Halloween mask on by Wednesday and the forecast gets tricky. A large storm system is expected to form Wednesday and bring rain showers to much of the eastern United States overnight into Thursday. Many questions remain as to how, where, and when this storm sets up heading into Halloween, but it's a good bet that the holiday will feature some rain showers and wind. If the storm moves quickly it may be out in time for trick-or-treaters, but don't keep your hopes up. There will be much cooler air behind this system that could mean some flakes heading into next weekend.