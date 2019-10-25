Prescription drug take back day now accepting vapes and cartridges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever you can drop off vape products during the National Prescription Drug Take Back day. The event is Saturday, October 26.
Law enforcement agencies across New York State are setting up drop off locations for people looking to get rid of unused prescription medications. This now includes vaping devices and cartridges.
This is after the Center for Disease Control issued warnings of a vaping related lung illness that is linked to at least 34 deaths nationwide — two of which were in New York.
You can dispose of vaping cartridges and devices, along with other medications, at one of 223 participating locations.
Drop off is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.
Click here to find a collection site near you.