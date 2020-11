The remainder of the weekend will surely NOT feel like the month of November as unseasonable warmth and bright sunshine continues for the 4th day in a row. Temperatures have made it to the 70 degree mark for the 3rd time this month, which means we only have 2 more days before tying the record for most amount of days Rochester has spent at 70 degrees or higher in November, and it looks like we may even break that record by the time we get to Tuesday.

Tonight another quiet and mostly clear evening awaits with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. More bright sun greets us Sunday morning with temperature rising into the low 70s once again for many of us during the day.