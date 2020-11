WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden won the presidential election, though he repeated his false claims that the race was “rigged” by Democrats.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted.

Trump went on to repeat a claim about election observers not being allowed to watch the vote count.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020