Pres. Trump to hold press conference amid USPS concerns

(CBS) – President Trump is holding a press conference on Saturday evening amid continued controversy over operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that led to delays and concerns about the November election.

The internal watchdog for the U.S. Postal Service has launched an investigation into recent changes made at post offices across the country by the new postmaster general, who is a Trump appointee. Democrats say the changes at post officers are part of a concerted effort to sabotage the 2020 election.

The Postal Service has sent letters to states warning that their mail-in ballots may not be counted in time because their provisions for voting by mail “are incongruous” with post office delivery standards. Letters that indicated concerns about on-time ballots have been sent to 41 states.

Congress and the White House are locked in a stalemate over a coronavirus relief bill, with the Postal Service hanging in the balance. A bipartisan group of senators have proposed providing an additional $25 billion to the agency, which faces a financial crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.

While Trump had indicated he would not support a financial bailout for the Postal Service, he said Friday he would support it “if they (Democrats) gave us what we want” – that is, a payroll tax cut and more loans for small businesses.