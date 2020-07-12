1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pres. Trump seen wearing mask in public for the first time

News
(CBS) – President Trump on Saturday was seen wearing a mask for the first time in public while touring Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump has long resisted wearing a face mask despite the recommendations of the White House, but he recently said he’s “all for masks.”

“I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told reporters Saturday. “I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place.”

Trump wore a navy mask with the presidential seal emblazoned on the side. He was accompanied by senior members of his staff, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, all of whom wore masks.

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures were difficult to maintain. Trump immediately said he wouldn’t be following their guidance. He later visited a mask factory in May where he was not seen wearing a mask. Trump told reporters that he had worn one earlier.

Some states that were hit hard by the coronavirus early instituted mandates for wearing masks, including New York.

As cases have continued to increase, especially with surges in the South and West, more states have mandated masks, including Texas. Republican Governor Greg Abbott warned Texans on Friday that the state could face another lockdown if people didn’t wear masks.

“The only way that we can keep our businesses open, the only way that we can continue to have a job they need to pay their bill is for everyone to adopt this practice of wearing a face mask,” Abbott said.

