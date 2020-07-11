1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pres. Trump says executive order will include DACA recipients

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – President Trump said he plans on signing an executive order on immigration that will provide a “road to citizenship” for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Trump told Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart that he would be signing a “big immigration bill” that would involve the so-called Dreamers, immigrants brought to the United States when they were children.

When pressed on how it would get done, Trump said he would be signing an executive order.

“One of aspects of the bill … is going to be DACA, we are going to have a road to citizenship,” Trump said.

Confusingly, Trump said at one point, “I’m going to make DACA a part of it, but, we put it in and we’re probably going to then be taking it out.”

It’s not yet clear how lasting such an executive order might be, and, when questioned, Trump said, “We’re working out the legal complexities right now, but I’m going to be signing a very major immigration bill as an executive order, which the Supreme Court now, because of the DACA decision, has given me the power to do that.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted Friday evening, “There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a ‘road to citizenship’ by executive fiat.”

In June, Trump tried to end DACA but the Supreme Court rejected his bid to take away legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

White House spokesman Judd Deere clarified Friday that any executive order would not include amnesty.

Deere said in a statement obtained by The Hill:

“As the President announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect U.S. workers. Furthermore, the President has long said he is willing to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. This does not include amnesty.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss