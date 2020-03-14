Pres. Trump gets tested for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – President Trump said he took the test for the novel coronavirus on Friday night, and is awaiting results. Trump held a press conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, including Vice President Mike Pence, after a task force meeting led by the president.

“I also took the test last night. I decided I should based on the press conference last night,” Mr. Trump said. The president was repeatedly questioned about whether he had taken a test during a press conference Friday.

Trump also praised members of the task force, saying “we’ve created a number of new stars.”

“We’re using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus,” Trump said.

He also urged people not to travel domestically, saying: “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it.” Trump said he was “seriously” considering restricting travel from the UK and Ireland, after he announced travel restrictions from Europe earlier this week.

Trump announced a national emergency on Friday “to unleash the full power of the federal government.” Hours later, the House overwhelmingly approved legislation to give direct relief to Americans impacted by the spreading virus, including provisions on free testing and paid sick leave and family leave.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Trump called the bill passed in the House “very, very bipartisan,” and thanked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi for negotiating the package.

“We want to get it over with quickly, and with very little death,” Trump said about the coronavirus. He also said that “we’ve created a number of new stars,” referring to task force members.

The president also expressed optimism about the stock market, which has fallen in recent weeks, saying he expected a “tremendous bounce” once the crisis has passed.

“I think you’re going to have a tremendous bounce when this is over,” Trump said.

On Friday, Mr. Trump announced actions including a public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations. He also denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available.

Trump tweeted his support for the bill passed by the House Friday evening.

“I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening,” he wrote. “This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers.”

“I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!” Trump added. “I will always put the health and well-being of American families FIRST. Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!”

The Senate is expected to consider the bill next week.