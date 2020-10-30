Pres. Trump, Biden appeal to last-minute voters in dueling Florida rallies

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held dueling campaign events in Florida Thursday with just five days until Election Day.

Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, is a major prize in Tuesday’s election. More than 76 million ballots have been cast early, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

The president held an outdoor rally in Tampa at 1:30 p.m. (ET) with Biden holding a drive-in rally in Broward County at the same time.

Biden appeared in Tampa at a drive-in rally just hours after Trump, but the event ended shortly after it began due to a strong line of storms moving through. Trump was scheduled to travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina but that was canceled due to bad weather as well.