ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher and SUNY Brockport are partnering again for the 18th annual Courage Bowl.

The fundraiser raises awareness for childhood cancer, with proceeds benefitting Camp Good Days and Special Times. There was a luncheon Tuesday to announce the campers that will serve as honorary coaches and cheerleaders during the benefit football game.

“It’s a special time because it gives our kids, children with cancer, who could never have the opportunity to play college football, to have a chance to see what it’s like on one night to be part of a college football team, to be on the sidelines with the players and their coaches, and it builds some memories for them and their families that will last for all their lives,” Camp Good Days and Special Times founder Gary Mervis said.

The Courage Bowl starts at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at St. John Fisher’s Growney Stadium. Tickets are $5 online.