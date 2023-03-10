Editor’s note: The 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be live streamed on this page at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade is getting closer by the minute, and from weather and pre-parade events, News 8 has the layout of what to expect throughout the day.

News 8 is a sponsor of the parade and will stream the parade live on this page.

ITINERARY:

The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on East Avenue at Alexander Street, heading down East Avenue to East Main Street, ending at Fitzhugh Street.

Before Saturday’s big event, a mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s, followed by the Running of the Green organized by the YMCA of Greater Rochester and the Rochester Running Company at 10:30 a.m. Then the event will begin.

Committee members and other members of the Rochester community will be honored — including News 8’s Thad Brown as “Sportsperson of the Year.”

For more details of honorees and other logistics of the parade, click the link here.

Below is a list of the line-up locations — News 8 will be lined up on Alexander St. at Park Ave. — be sure to say Hello!

News 8 sat down with event organizers Kate McBride and Mark Dowdell Thursday to lay out more expectations for the parade.

On Friday, the Top’s parade committee held the annual Painting of the Green tradition, which consists of the city and county painting a green line down the center of Main Street ahead of the parade.

WEATHER:

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, News 8 meteorologist James Gilbert says snow is moving into the region now and will blanket Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and Rochester with snow. Expect moderate to heavy snow to fall overnight into early Saturday morning, amounting to around four inches.

It's another cold St. Patrick's Day parade, but it shouldn't be as much snow as 2022. We'll just be shoveling and salting that morning. pic.twitter.com/ILWCsBpa8H — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 8, 2023

The storm pulls out later Saturday morning and that should give plows plenty of time to clear any snow leftover before the parade.

For a full look at the forecast anytime, click the link here.

HISTORY:

News 8 put together an archive of parades from year’s past — featuring celebrations from 1963, 1982, 2008, and the most recent 2022 parade.