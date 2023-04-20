VICTOR N.Y. (WROC) — Today is one of the first industry meetups of the year where about 100 entrepreneurs in the business will have an honest discussion about how the legal issues are going in the marijuana industry in New York.

There will be three different panelists who will kick off the topics and allow others to have an open discussion and find out more about what’s changing.

Brad Racino who is the Editor and Publisher at the New York Cannabis Insider says aside from the issue of the lack of communication and basic information from the state, there are other major problems to be addressed that affect more than just business owners.

“There are more than 100 thousand people who are registered patients across the state who rely on cannabis as a medicine and that program, the medical program, has just floundered for years and it’s getting worse, and worse, and worse,” Racino said.

He shares the trickling effect of the lack of legal cannabis stores open in the state of New York.

“You have close to 300 farmers who sold a promise to grow this year’s crop of legal weed and now they have nowhere to sell it and that has a downstream effect cause now these farmers have to make a decision,” Racino said. “Do they want to grow again this year and if they don’t, what does that do to this burgeoning industry that’s supposed to be a multi-billion dollar industry if there’s no product?”

The event will be held today from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM in Victor.

if you’re interested in buying a ticket visit the website NY Cannabis Insider – August 2022 Meetup in NYC (cannabisinsiderevents.com)