SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stopped by a Syracuse Police vehicle in downtown Syracuse Friday morning after allegedly shooting a 26-year-old pregnant woman near the Rescue Mission.

The man was identified by Syracuse police on Saturday morning as 34-year-old David Kirby III.

The victims do know each other, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

Syracuse Police responded to the shooting around 9:37 a.m. on Dickerson Street where Kirby III allegedly shot the woman and then ran into the intersection of Clinton Street and W. Onondaga Street, where a Syracuse Police Detective stopped and apprehended him.

According to Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile, the SPD detective was there with an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy working overtime for the Rescue Mission on a detail in an unmarked vehicle and witnessed the shooting.

After the shooting, the detective pursued the Kirby III with his vehicle, crashed into a tree and then apprehended him.

Kirby III is in custody and is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, SPD said.

As of Saturday morning, Syracuse police say the woman and the unborn child are still in critical condition.

Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matt Malinowski, Police Chief Joe Cecile and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh came to the scene after the shooting to announce more details.

“I came on scene earlier when I first heard about it… obviously an awful situation, but I’m really grateful for SPD, they were on scene quickly, apprehended the suspect, so great work by SPD,” Mayor Walsh said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.