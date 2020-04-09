Pregnant and pulled from frontlines

1  of  75
Closings
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Devan Lapresi has been a pediatric nurse for six years with the University of Rochester Medical Center. She is seven months pregnant and was recently shifted from the frontlines of the Covid-19 fight. “I absolutely love what I do, but…making that decision I just knew in my gut it was the right thing to do for me and the baby,” she says.

In the age of coronavirus, she says so much is still unclear. “We really don’t know, and I think the unknown and just the stress was really taking a toll on me,” says Lapresi.

Working in the medical field during the pandemic could mean bringing harm to herself, or her child due in June. “I just found it super important during this time that I actually needed to advocate for myself and my baby.”

And URMC listened to her concerns. They temporarily shifted her from the frontlines to a call center, working behind the scenes. Something Lapresi says is far safer. “It’s temporary for the time-being until we see hopefully a down trend (with the virus),” she adds.

And Lapresi says she’s not the only staff member getting assistance during the pandemic. “We have made implementations, amazing implementations. They’re really protecting their employees.”

That includes universal masking, temperature checks for all visitors, and digital screening questionnaires on covid symptoms before employees report to work.

Lapresi says URMC is working together to take care of everyone from the patients to the employees ensuring the battle with coronavirus can be won. “It makes me proud to be a part of their institution,” she says.

