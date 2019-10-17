ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Sarah Hudson of Highland Family Medicine discussed the physical and emotional pain of pregnancy and infancy loss Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day was recognized on October 15.

“It is incredibly common,” Dr. Hudson said of pregnancy and infancy loss. “I think that’s part of the reason why we do something like this so that we can help bring some attention to something that people tend not to talk about very much because it’s so personal.”

Dr. Hudson said 50% or more of miscarriages are caused by a mistake or an error in the genetic makeup of the fetus. End of pregnancy losses tend to be more often problems with either the mother’s health or problems with the placenta, the part of the organ inside of the uterus that’s helping to feed the baby.

“Probably about one in every ten pregnancies is lost early on in pregnancy, at that beginning part, the first three months,” said Dr. Hudson. “Maybe six in 1,000 pregnancies end up in a loss towards the end. So the ones at the end are so much less common than the ones at the beginning. But some sources say up to 1 in 4 pregnancies is lost, which is an incredibly huge number. People tend to not talk about it because it’s such a personal experience.”

Dr. Hudson said it’s important for people dealing with a loss – either through pregnancy or infancy – to see medical attention. “There are some physical and emotional mental health things that we really can’t do much about unless we know what’s going on.”

She added, ” Research shows that people who are isolated or don’t have community resources, experience much more profound depression and grief, so I think probably the most important thing is for people to have someone to reach out to them and to remind them that they have someone with them to help.”