OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that two third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the June 25 Powerball drawing were sold in New York.

The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball number and were sold in Oswego and Smithtown. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Cheap Seats Sports Bar and Grill on Hillside Avenue in Oswego and the Speedway store on the Smithtown Bypass in Smithtown.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on June 25 were 6-12-20-27-32 and the Powerball was 4. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. The jackpot for the drawing to be held on June 27 is an estimated $346 million.