Powerball jackpot grows to $522 million

NEW YORK (WTEN) – There were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $522 million. The next drawing will be on Monday.

According to the New York Lottery, three third prize tickets worth $50,000 for January 1, 2022, Powerball® drawing was purchased in New York. The winning tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball is 2. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York State.

