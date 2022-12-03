ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Strong winds caused trees and power lines to go down in the Rochester area Saturday. According to RG&E’s website, more than 5,300 customers in Monroe County were without power Saturday afternoon. National Grid is reporting a couple hundred outages as well.

More than 2,700 customers in Henrietta and more than 2,400 customers in Webster were without power Saturday afternoon while more than 500 customers in Ogden were without power.

Power was later restored to RG&E customers Henrietta, Webster, Ogden and most surrounding areas. By Sunday morning, 236 customers were without power in the city of Rochester.