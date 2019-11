Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Widespread power outages are being reported in the town of Henrietta tonight.

Multiple intersections have been impacted including areas of East Henrietta Rd at Rt. 390 and East Henrietta Rd. at Jefferson Road.

RG&E has been contacted but, the cause of the outages is unknown.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are reminding drivers to treat any intersection without working traffic signals as a four-way stop.