Power outages reported in Gates, Parma, and Ogden Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Thousands of RG & E customers are without power Saturday. The outages are being reported in Spencerport, Gates, Parma, Ogden, and Riga.

RG & E website lists about four thousand customers who do not have service at this time. The causes of the outage are still under investigation but Ogden police say efforts are being made to fix the issue.

Power is out to most of the Village of Spencerport. Spencerport Municipal Electric is aware of the outage and is actively working to repair it.

Traffic signals are also out. Please treat all uncontrolled intersections as a four way stop. Drive safely! #OgdenNY #Spencerport #WNY — Town of Ogden Police (@OgdenPoliceNY) December 7, 2019

The Spencerport Fire Department is urging residents to monitor their home sump pumps in case of flooding. Drivers are asked to treat all downed traffic signals as four-way stops.