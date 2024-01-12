ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another high wind event is hitting Rochester and Western New York.

Gusts near 50 mph will blow through the region in two waves – one through overnight and then again Saturday afternoon, when some areas could experience 60 mph+ gusts. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect for some western counties at 10 a.m.

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the entire region and has banned empty tractor trailer traffic from Rochester through the PA line.

Click logos below for up-to-date outage numbers RG&E Outages NYSEG Outages National Grid Outages

Utilities, which have already been taxed by the storm and restoration efforts through the week, have activated their emergency response plans including staging hundreds of additional crews throughout the region. Additional information below:

Reporting downed wires

RG&E: 1-800-743-1701

National Grid: 1-800-867-5222

NYSEG: 1-800-572-1131

If you have medical equipment that needs electricity

RG&E: 1-800-743-2110

National Grid: 1-800-642-4272 (register as a life support customer)