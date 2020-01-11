Power outage after car strikes utility pole

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Part of East Ridge Road in Irondequoit lost power on Saturday afternoon after a car struck a utility pole.

This took place on the 1300 block of East Ridge Road at around noon.

Irondequoit Police officers said three cars were involved.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to Rochester General Hospital for precautionary measures.

There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

RG&E is working to restore power and repair the wires that had been taken down.