Pound the Ground for VOC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center will host its annual Pound the Ground 5K Run/Walk next Wednesday, August 14 at the Stewart Lodge in Mendon Ponds Park.

Executive Director Laura Stradley discussed some of the unique aspects of the fundraiser Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s one of our big fundraisers,” Stradley said. “It helps support our programs every year. Anybody who hasn’t registered yet, they’re welcome to just show up on race day about 4 o’clock and we’ll have open registration. That evening, of course, we’ll be doing the 5K. But what’s exciting I think about it, a little bit different this year is we’ve got at six o’clock for anybody who wants to participate we’re going to have some drill sergeants out there doing a little military-style warm up before the run so it will be fun, it will be clean but it will be a little bit reminiscent I think of our military heritage.”

Once again the Golden Boot will be up for grabs. Each year the fastest military branch captures the coveted trophy. The Navy has won it each of the last two years.

Pound the Ground helps VOC supporters and veterans connect with their military roots. “I think anybody who has served in the military knows it’s a very physical job and there’s a lot of fitness components involved and I think this is a nice way for us to get in touch with people who maybe have or maybe don’t have anybody who they’re connected to in the military,” said Stradley. “I think a lot of runners like to support different charity races and maybe they’ve not had an experience with somebody in service in the past but this is a great way for them to kind of support the work that we do and show their patriotism as well.”

Once again, Martin’s Point Health Care is back as the primary sponsor for Pound the Ground. In addition to the run and walk, there will be food trucks on-site from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. for refreshments as well.

For more information visit the VOC website.