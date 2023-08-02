ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new ambassador program could be making its way to downtown Rochester, however, not everyone is happy with the incoming initiative.

COMIDA, the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency has pledged $300,000 to the program, but County Legislator Rachel Barnhart is saying it’s a waste of money.

The Pilot Downtown Hospitality and Ambassador Program would hire and place up to eight ambassadors into different corridors of downtown Rochester.

Galin Brooks, the President and CEO of the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation says the purpose of these ambassadors is to help visitors find their way as well as promote downtown’s amenities and activities.

“There are a couple of different reasons. It’s seen as something that would benefit downtown and benefit the city,” Brooks said. “There are many programs like this around the country where people see and cities see a return on their investment for ambassador programs so this is an opportunity to give city residents jobs and to enhance the experience for residents, workers, visitors coming to the heart of downtown or just walking down their own neighborhood.”

However, Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart says the project is not necessary with all the technology people use today.

“The ambassador program was sold as friendly faces downtown. Do we not have friendly faces downtown now? And it was sold as something where we could give people directions and tell them what to do when they’re in Rochester,” Barnhart said. “I mean the last I checked, we all have Yelp and Google and Google Maps. Nobody uses those kinds of services anymore. It felt like a very retro proposal.”

She believes the $300,000 could be used towards something more impactful in the city like the poverty problem.

RDDC adds the Pilot Downtown Hospitality and Ambassador Program is designed to build on vitality downtown following a decrease in foot traffic during the pandemic.