Potential exposure to COVID-19 after Syracuse Walmart employee tests positive

News
FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday, Sept. 20 that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that an employee at the East Syracuse Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee also used the Centro bus for transportation to and from work on certain days.

Those who went to the Walmart, located at 6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse, on the following days could have been exposed:

  • Monday, April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 22 from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday, April 24 from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 25 from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, April 27 from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 28 from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those who rode the Centro bus lines on the following days could have been exposed:

Monday, April 20; Tuesday, April 21; Wednesday, April 22; Friday, April 24; Monday, April 27; Wednesday, April 29
  • Route 216 departing Electronics Parkway at 6:55 a.m.
  • Route 120 departing Transit Hub at 7:40 a.m.
  • Route 123 departing Walmart at 5:38 p.m.
  • Route 116 departing Transit Hub at 6:20 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28
  • Route 123 departing Walmart at 5:38 p.m.
  • Route 116 departing Transit Hub at 6:20 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
  • Route 123 departing Walmart at 4:18 p.m.
  • Route 116 departing Transit Hub at 5:00 p.m.

The employee was wearing a face mask while at work and riding the bus, according to the health department.

Walmart is adhering to the CDC guidelines and Centro confirmed that the buses are wiped and disinfected daily.

The investigators with the health department are in the process of contacting those who could have come in contact with this individual.

If you show any symptoms, make sure to call your doctor.

