Postal service sees increase in package deliveries during COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
Peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester, large turnout despite rain
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Postal service sees increase in package deliveries during COVID-19 pandemic

News
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s Christmas in May.

That’s how the plant manager at the U.S. Postal Service’s Providence Process and Distribution Center (P&DC) described the volume of packages going through the facility.

“We’ve seen everything,” Lawrence Crosby Jr. said. “We’ve seen gym equipment, we’ve seen anything from mufflers, we’ve just seen about everything come through the mail stream.”

The P&DC serves the Greater Rhode Island area up until North Attleboro, Massachusetts and all the way to Cape Cod, according to Crosby.

“What’s coming to your mailbox is changing all around,” he added. “It’s more of a package platform as everybody’s home.”

Crosby said the center is seeing a roughly 25 percent increase in the amount of packages compared to this time last year.

“We’re running about 30,000 more pieces in this facility than we normally would on a given day,” Crosby said.

He explained the facility is extending machine run-times from 16 hours to 20, with a four-hour window in between for preventative maintenance.

“What we do is we maximized our machine capacity and obviously we’re running a little bit later,” Crosby said. 

They’ve also had to increase their delivery hours, including on Sundays.

“You’ll see letter carriers out either early in the morning and in the afternoon delivering packages,” Crosby said.

He went on to explain the USPS still guarantees Priority Mail Express — its overnight service –but increased the service standard from three to four days.

Despite the uptick, the Postmaster General has warned the agency could run out of money by September if Congress doesn’t send help soon.

“We’ve seen a decline on the letter volume and the magazine volume,” Crosby said.

The USPS announced it’s hiring locally earlier this month.

“We have hired new employees, keeping up with the staffing levels and just adapting to the schedule changes, the COVID-19 issues that everybody’s been dealing with,” Crosby said.

To learn more and to apply click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss