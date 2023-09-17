HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle crash involving a USPS delivery vehicle Sunday morning in Honeoye Falls near the intersection of East Street and Quaker Meeting House Road.

Deputies say the delivery vehicle was heading eastbound on East Street when it failed to stop at the stop sign colliding with a Toyota Prius that was heading northbound on Quaker Meeting House.

“After colliding with the Prius, the postal vehicle came to rest up against the home at the corner of the same intersection on Boughton Hill Road,” deputies said. “That home did not sustain any apparent damage as a result of the incident.”

Deputies say the driver of the Prius and his passenger are from Hemlock, and they were taken to a local hospital for the evaluation of complains of pain.

The postal driver is a 28-year-old man and he was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The postal driver was cited for the stop-sign violation.

According to the MCSO, drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash. Traffic was not impacted as a result of the incident.