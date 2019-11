OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes may be coming to an intersection in Ogden. The corner of Union Street and Whittier Road in the town has been the site of 46 crashes in the last 15 years.

After review the Department of Transportation is recommending replacing the traffic signs, adding ‘Cross Traffic Does Not Stop’ warnings on stop signs and a new ‘Reduced Speed Limit Ahead’ warning sign.

There is no word yet on when the changes would be implemented.