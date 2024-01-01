ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happy 2024! Let’s take one last look back at the year that was, and what caught the attention of Rochester and the Finger Lakes in 2023.

Sometimes you can tell which posts will turn into big ‘talkers’ on Facebook. Sometimes things just catch fire.

Below are the Facebook 8, the posts on the News 8 WROC page that got the most engagement (reactions, comments, shares) over the past year.

The good news? For all the concerns about negativity on social media, each one of these posts has a positive vibe!

Facebook 8

Elephants predict Super Bowl winner

Damar Hamlin wins Alan Page Award

Webster McDonald’s worker gets new bike

Josh Allen greets fans at St. John Fisher

Lake Ontario Illusion

Spooky Metal Man

Milky Way at Letchworth

Northern Lights

Top posts in 2023 on RochesterFirst.com

Now, tracking the top stories on RochesterFirst.com is a bit more cloudy. This is neither a subjective nor necessarily a ‘most significant’ list. It’s pure math. The ranking is based on actual analytics of how frequently a story was clicked. Sometimes stories just get into a search groove on Google and skew the results, giving huge numbers for stories of statewide (or national) interest.

Still, without further ado…

Most-clicked posts on RochesterFirst.com in 2023

FBI Executes search warrant at RFD

NY to provide max SNAP benefits

Lilac Fest Fights

Thruway service areas criticized

Teens arrested for vehicle theft outside Walmart

Governor Hochul signs alcohol sales laws

How to play Super bowl squares

Woman pleads guilty to stealing $500k from Wegmans

Highest-rated restaurants

National guard to Monroe, Erie Counties