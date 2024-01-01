ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happy 2024! Let’s take one last look back at the year that was, and what caught the attention of Rochester and the Finger Lakes in 2023.
Sometimes you can tell which posts will turn into big ‘talkers’ on Facebook. Sometimes things just catch fire.
Below are the Facebook 8, the posts on the News 8 WROC page that got the most engagement (reactions, comments, shares) over the past year.
The good news? For all the concerns about negativity on social media, each one of these posts has a positive vibe!
Facebook 8
Elephants predict Super Bowl winner
Damar Hamlin wins Alan Page Award
Webster McDonald’s worker gets new bike
Josh Allen greets fans at St. John Fisher
Lake Ontario Illusion
Spooky Metal Man
Milky Way at Letchworth
Northern Lights
Top posts in 2023 on RochesterFirst.com
Now, tracking the top stories on RochesterFirst.com is a bit more cloudy. This is neither a subjective nor necessarily a ‘most significant’ list. It’s pure math. The ranking is based on actual analytics of how frequently a story was clicked. Sometimes stories just get into a search groove on Google and skew the results, giving huge numbers for stories of statewide (or national) interest.
Still, without further ado…
Most-clicked posts on RochesterFirst.com in 2023
FBI Executes search warrant at RFD
NY to provide max SNAP benefits
Thruway service areas criticized
Teens arrested for vehicle theft outside Walmart
Governor Hochul signs alcohol sales laws
How to play Super bowl squares
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $500k from Wegmans
National guard to Monroe, Erie Counties