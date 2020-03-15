1  of  46
Closings
ABC Head Start Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church First Congregational Church of Canandaigua Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Hope Church Koinonia Fellowship Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department UPrep Charter School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Positive coronavirus cases up to 729 in NYS; third person dies from virus

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily address to the media, he announced that a third person has died due to the coronavirus. It was a 79-year-old woman who had major underlying health conditions, and coronavirus contributed to her death. He did not mention where the woman was from.

Since last night’s briefing, Cuomo says 442 people were tested for COVID-19. That brings the total tested to 5,272 in New York State. 

The positive cases of coronavirus in New York State have gone up as well, to 729 cases, of which 137 are in ICU.

“We have never fought a virus like this,” Cuomo said.

Worldwide, there have been 156,400 cases of coronavirus, and 5,833 deaths because of the virus.

