Positive coronavirus cases up to 729 in NYS; third person dies from virus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily address to the media, he announced that a third person has died due to the coronavirus. It was a 79-year-old woman who had major underlying health conditions, and coronavirus contributed to her death. He did not mention where the woman was from.

Since last night’s briefing, Cuomo says 442 people were tested for COVID-19. That brings the total tested to 5,272 in New York State.

The positive cases of coronavirus in New York State have gone up as well, to 729 cases, of which 137 are in ICU.

“We have never fought a virus like this,” Cuomo said.

Worldwide, there have been 156,400 cases of coronavirus, and 5,833 deaths because of the virus.