ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of the Inner Loop will be closed for a majority of Friday while crews work on guiderail repairs.

According to the NYS Department of Transportation, the closure will be between Bittner Street and North Clinton Avenue along the Inner Loop starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

The DOT said all lanes will be closed for eastbound traffic along the Inner Loop, and one left lane will be closed for westbound traffic along the Inner Loop.

The roadway is anticipated to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, according to the NYSDOT.