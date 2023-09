ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A water main break Monday has forced a portion of Culver Road in Rochester to be reduced to one lane.

Culver Road between Seymour Road and Master Street will be limited to one-way traffic through at least Friday.

The city has put out temporary traffic signals and signage. Additionally there will be some parking restrictions in place.

Motorists are advised to travel another route or otherwise expect delays.