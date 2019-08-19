Porch PETicure supports Verona

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Maxim Spa & Salon is back with its annual Porch PETicure to support the Verona Street Animal Society August 21-24.

Co-owners Toni Allocco and Rachele Muscari along with Grace Spampinato of Verona discussed the unique fundraiser Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Guests can come in and they can get a pedicure on our fantastic front porch that overlooks Park Avenue,” said Allocco. “They can bring their dog. We have groomers on-site doing complimentary nail trimming for the pets that do come. This is our fifth year. We’re really excited. We have raised thousands of dollars for Verona over the last five years. We want this to be the most successful year to date and we’re adding something really fun and new this year. Any dog that gives us a high five or a handshake, we’re donating an extra dollar to Verona.”

A passion for animals sparked the initial idea five years ago. “We both love animals, Toni especially,” said Muscari. “She has a whole bunch at home and it was just more to help benefit a society that doesn’t have a ton of money coming in. So we wanted to help them by donating money to give them supplies, food, and help – just get awareness out about animals that are hurting.”

For the animals at Verona, the Porch PETicure provides a big boost. “It gives our dogs great exposure,” Spampinato said. “We help dogs within our shelter with fosters, and especially our cats too. It always helps the cats as well.”

Knowing their efforts are making a difference is gratifying for Muscari and Allocco. “There is a lot of animals out there that don’t have homes,” noted Allocco. “There is not a lot of services for animals in Rochester that do what Verona does. They take dogs and cats that may or may not be put down because there isn’t the room at the Rochester shelter and they take them out of there. They find them foster families and they give them a second chance at life.”

To help Maxim Spa & Salon raise funds for the Verona Street Animal Society, you can book your Porch PETicure appointment by calling (585) 256-0838. for more information on the event, visit the Maxim Spa & Salon website.