Popular online retailer apologizes for selling swastika necklace after backlash

(CBS) – Online retailer Shein has once again apologized for one of its product listings. The site pulled an item labeled “swastika pendant necklace” from its website after being slammed on social media for promoting anti-Semitism before issuing an apology Friday, stating that the listing was meant to portray a Buddhist swastika.

“We made a gigantic mistake by selling a product that’s hurtful and offensive to so many of you, and we’re so, so sorry,” the site wrote on Instagram. “There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so.”

“The Buddhist symbol has stood for spirituality and good fortune for more than a thousand years, and has a different design than the Nazi swastika which stands for hate — but frankly, that doesn’t matter because we should’ve been more considerate of the symbol’s hurtful connotations to so many people around the world, and we didn’t,” the site continued.

Shein said it recently established a committee to review products to ensure a similar incident does not arise in the future. It also said it is pulling all religious items from the site.

“The only thing we can do is profusely apologize and reassure you that we’re making major internal changes so this does not happen again,” it concluded. “We know we have a lot of work to do to deserve the love and support you’ve shown us these last few years. But please believe that we in no way support or condone racial, cultural and religious prejudice or hatred. We love all of you and hope you will stay with us.”

Earlier on Thursday, @hereforthetea2, an Instagram page that highlights drama in online communities, shared a post featuring the necklace, which shows the “swastika” label and a clear image of the necklace on Shein’s website. Some screenshots of the listing indicate it was sold for $2.50, while others showed it listed for $4.

Popular influencer Nabela Noor also wrote on Instagram that she was “so disgusted by @sheinofficial’s sheer ignorance and blatant disrespect towards other cultures and religions.”

“I am contacting the Head of Brand today and bringing this to his attention,” she said.