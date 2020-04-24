Popular movie quotes with a mix of social distancing at Cinema Theater

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders continue to push social distancing during the pandemic. One theater is electrifying that message with great movies.

The Cinema Theater has been displaying popular movie quotes with a mix of social distancing or topics related to the pandemic on their marquee. Some quotes have been from the 1982 movie E.T. In the original movie, the famous quote of “E.T. Phone Home,” is changed to “E.T. Stay Home!” The owners said they want to remind people to stay home during the statewide pause order. Movies are a great way to pass the time with family.

The reason behind popular movie quotes with a mix of social distancing on the Cinema Theater’s marquee! Coming up on Sunrise! #ET pic.twitter.com/9vcRu4C77n — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) April 24, 2020

“You know maybe we’re stuck at home but you know we still want to see our families are extended families or parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. We can’t right now so we’re kind of struggling like E.T. was he wanted to get back to his home,” said Audrey Kramer, co-owner.

“The movie is sort of a Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore at their best. In some ways it hails back to a simpler time, it seemed simpler now anyways now,” said Alex Chernavsky, co-owner.

Starting Friday the theater is offering virtual cinema screenings! For more information click here.

The owners say once they reopen, whenever that may be, they’ll offer free showings to essential workers.