Pop Up Market opens for Unity Hospital staff

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — With Americans being advised to ‘stay at home’ in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are doing their best to limit trips to the store. The same goes for healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The work shift at hospitals can be long, especially now during the pandemic. But to help ease the stress, Unity Hospital in Greece opened a pop up market for their staff.

“They are like the fact that they can just stop on the way home to pick up those small necessities, like milk , bread , we have butter, we have eggs, toilet paper and paper towels. So it’s been wonderful,” said Julie Hamil, Senior Director of Food and Nutrition Services at Unity Hospital.

It is crucial more than ever, to keep medical workers healthy so they can continue helping others. The hospital hopes to do just that with this pop up market. A service the hospital has never done before.

“Take that opportunity for them to remove themselves to someone who may be positive with the coronavirus. By eliminating that fast trip , that small trip to the store,” said Hamil.

Unity Hospital is using their regular vendors, to stock the pop up grocery store. But there are challenges.

“We are experiencing some difficulty getting those parts such as soup we still can’t , we’re not able to get that. but we have a team and our chefs are going to make homemade soup and the staff can purchase that on the way home,” said Hamil.

Hamil says the grocery store will run until the end of the pandemic.

For the general public, Unity Hospital emphasizes to take advantage of home delivery or curbside pickup options provided by other local grocery stores.