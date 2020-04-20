Pop Up Market opens for Unity Hospital staff

Breaking News
81 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,035 confirmed cases
Live Now
President Trump, White House hold Monday’s coronavirus briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Pop Up Market opens for Unity Hospital staff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — With Americans being advised to ‘stay at home’ in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are doing their best to limit trips to the store. The same goes for healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The work shift at hospitals can be long, especially now during the pandemic. But to help ease the stress, Unity Hospital in Greece opened a pop up market for their staff. 

“They are like the fact that they can just stop on the way home to pick up those small necessities, like milk , bread , we have butter, we have  eggs, toilet paper and paper towels. So it’s been wonderful,” said Julie Hamil, Senior Director of Food and Nutrition Services at Unity Hospital. 

It is crucial more than ever, to keep medical workers healthy so they can continue helping others. The hospital hopes to do just that with this pop up market. A service the hospital has never done before. 

“Take that opportunity for them to  remove themselves to someone who may be positive with the coronavirus. By eliminating that fast trip , that small trip to the store,” said Hamil. 

Unity Hospital is using their regular vendors, to stock the pop up grocery store. But there are challenges. 

“We are experiencing some difficulty getting those parts such as soup we still can’t , we’re not able to get that. but we have a team and our chefs are going to make homemade soup and the staff can purchase that on the way home,” said Hamil. 

Hamil says the grocery store will run until the end of the pandemic.

For the general public, Unity Hospital emphasizes to take advantage of home delivery or curbside pickup options provided by other local grocery stores. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss