Pop up clinics scheduled for zip codes with low rates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced eleven new pop-up vaccination clinics, including one in the Maplewood area of the City of Rochester, in an effort to bring the shot to zip codes with low vaccination rates and put us on the path to herd immunity.

When it comes to reaching herd immunity, leaders say the challenge is no longer vaccine supply, but hesitancy.

“We have to stop grouping people and their concerns and start treating people as individuals and validating their real and legitimate concerns,” said Danielle Lyman-Torres, Commissioner of Rec and Human Service for the city of Rochester.

That’s why leaders say it’s important to partner with organizations in areas with vaccination low rates.

“We’re not sure why these zip codes have lower rates. We think in many cases it’s not because there hasn’t been vaccine in that area or vaccine that’s been accessible. We think to has more to do with people just finding a convenient time to come and wanting to come,” said Dr. Nancy Bennett, Finger Lakes Vaccine HUB.

The state is partnering with Greater Harvest Baptist Church to brings the vaccine to the 14613 zip code.

According to the Finger Lakes Vaccine HUB data Portal, 14613 has one of the lowest vaccination rates for the city of Rochester with just 34.5 % of residents with at least one dose, compared to the 63.4 % for Monroe County

The distribution effort is not only about location, but leaders are focusing on utilizing trusted community leaders to bring numbers up.

“That might be the person who does your hair, it might be your pastor in your church it might be your doctor,” said Dr. Bennett. “Looking for those trusted people that can talk to people about the importance of this is what we’re trying to do.”

If you got your vaccine shot already, leaders say you can also play a part in reaching herd immunity by talking to those around you and sharing your experience.

The pop-up clinic will be held at the Greater Harvest Baptist Church, 12 Driving Park Avenue, opening Friday, June 11.