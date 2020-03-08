POP ROC celebrates National Cereal Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Local cereal bar POP ROC celebrated National Cereal day on Saturday.

It’s a national holiday for enthusiasts of the dish, and POP ROC marked the occasion with specialty items like a cereal bagel.

Owner Jason Hilton says it’s a great opportunity for people to have some fun with a classic treat.

“The support from the community is outrageous. Lines out the door all day, people waiting from seven o’clock in the morning, and still packed out here,” said Hilton.

But they weren’t just there for the cereal. POP ROC is also a comic book shop. Today guests were encouraged to come in costume. Clayton Parker showed up as X-Men villain Magneto.

“Very very exciting. Get to dress up, hang out with the kids, take some pictures…” said Parker.

For Hilton, It’s all about bringing people together.

“It’s the whole purpose of what we’re doing. It’s fulfilling. It’s amazing.” said Hilton.

And if enjoying a bowl over comic books is not your thing, another restaurant has your cereal fix. Morgan’s Cereal Bar celebrated the day with special deals on their signature hot cereals.

Morgan’s is also located on East Avenue, right across the street from POP ROC.

The two were at the center of a small controversy last year after Morgan’s announced their grand opening. But, the two businesses have since teamed up and moved on.