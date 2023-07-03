ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City officials say the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge is closing for structural repairs.

The bridge, located over the Genesee River Gorge from Browns Race to Cataract Street, will close starting Wednesday, July 5, and will remain closed until the end of 2024.

Officials also say a new, dynamic public space will be created during the Pont de Rennes Bridge and Browns Race Rehabilitation Projects, with trail connections, lighting, public art, and more.

The city will have pedestrian detours posted throughout the duration of the project. Visit here for updates.