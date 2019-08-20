Toxic algae forces closure of Ellison Dog Park pond area

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Parks Department say the pond area of Ellison Dog Park is closed while they investigate the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

Officials say the pond area is closed until further notice. Samples are expected to be collected by the Department of Environmental Services Tuesday morning for analysis.

Contact with blue-green algae can make people and animals sick.

If you or your pet has recently visited the pond area, officials urge you to rinse any area of contact with clean water. If symptoms occur, it’s advised that you contact a medical provider.

Monday, News 8 reported that Irondequoit Bay is one of 13 new locations to have toxic algae blooms. Water from the Irondequoit Creek in Ellison Park flows into the Irondequoit Bay.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: Monroe County is investigating a potential Blue-green Algae Bloom in the pond area of the Ellison… Posted by Monroe County Parks Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

The toxic algae has been discovered on 39 lakes in New York State.

“We’ve been coming here for about six years,” said Alison Grenert. “In the beginning of the summer he [pet] drank a lot of the pond water and became violently ill. throwing up, he doesn’t drink the water anymore. he smells and realizes he doesn’t want to drink it.”

Grenert shared with us this picture from July of last year in the same area at Ellison Park: