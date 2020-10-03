Poll shows Biden leads President Trump in Florida, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Loudonville, N.Y. (WROC) – Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Florida.

According to a poll from Siena College, in Florida, Biden leads 47-42 percent, and he leads

49-42 percent in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“In the key battleground state of Florida, which Trump carried by a little over a percentage point in 2016, Biden holds a five-point lead coming out of the first debate. Biden has the support of 93 percent of Democrats and leads Trump by 12 points with independents, while Trump is supported by 87 percent of Republicans,” Don Levy, Director of the Siena College Research Institute, said. “While Trump wins among white voters, 52-38 percent, Biden has a commanding 75-5 percent lead with Black voters and leads among Latino voters, 58-34 percent,” Levy said. “Men are with Trump by five points, while women are with Biden by 14 points. Older Floridan voters are closely divided.”

