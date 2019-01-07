White House: Tax returns will still go out during shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) - The White House says tax returns will still be sent out during the government shutdown, despite reports that the IRS wouldn't be able to send out money until the shutdown ends.

Last week, the IRS said it would continue to accept tax returns, and taxpayers were still required to make payments during the shutdown, but no checks would be sent out to those owed money from the government.

However, Monday afternoon, White House officials tell CBS News that tax returns will go out during the shutdown. According to correspondent Paula Reid, new guidance will be sent out "to make this official."

According to contingency plans, the IRS only maintains 12.5 percent of its workforce during the shutdown.

Despite the government being closed, the April 15 tax deadline remains.