While facing trial, Astacio files petition to run for Rochester City Council

As she faces trial in Syracuse over her arrest on a gun charge last year, former Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio has filed her petition to run for city council.

Last month, Astacio told News 8’s Adam Chodak that she was prepping for a run. It comes months after she was removed from her post on the city court after her conviction on drunk driving and problems that followed her arrest.

According to elections website, both Astacio and her sister Felicia have filed their petitions on Monday for bids on the city council.

In her court case, a full jury was seated on Monday. The trial is expected to start on Tuesday.