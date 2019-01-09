WATCH: Pres. Trump speaks in prime-time on border wall
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) - President Donald Trump is speaking on prime-time television Tuesday night to make his argument for border wall funding that has prevented a budget agreement, sending the government into a partial shutdown.
The president is expected to give an address Tuesday evening; CBS News plans to begin coverage of the speech at 9 p.m.
News 8 is carrying the address, along with the Democratic response, beginning at 9 p.m.
You can watch it live here or below:
