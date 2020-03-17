Breaking News
Now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 79 in mandatory quarantine
Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force press conference from the White House
1  of  72
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

USAID head, rare Trump aide with bipartisan support, resigns

Politics

by: MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Mark Green speaks to members of the press during a briefing at the Munich Security conference in Munich Germany. The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of running America’s main foreign humanitarian aid programs. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of running America’s main foreign humanitarian aid programs.

Former Republican congressman Mark Green announced his resignation to return to the private sector on Monday, saying he was proud of the work the agency had done.

Green, one of President Donald Trump’s few nominees for senior positions to win overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate, said his last day on the job would be April 10.

Green oversaw an agency that, like the State Department under which it technically operates, faced perennial budget-slashing proposals from the Trump administration.

Although Green ran the agency with a philosophy of eliminating the need for foreign aid, he also championed disaster and emergency medical relief efforts in developing countries, particularly combating the Ebola virus in Africa. He was a Republican congressman representing Wisconsin from 1999 to 2007.

“The purpose of foreign assistance is to end the need for its existence,” Green wrote in a farewell letter to staffers. “The work of USAID every day provides a powerful return on investment to the American taxpayers for our national security, our economic growth — this generosity is simply in our DNA.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Green for his service and dedication. “He is leaving his Agency in a strong and vital position to address the new challenges this century will bring to us,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Reflecting the bipartisan support that Green held on Capitol Hill, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, also lamented his resignation. “Administrator Green never shied away from speaking truth to power, and he leaves a legacy of working honestly and transparently across the Executive and Legislative Branches to do what is in our collective interest,” Menendez said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss