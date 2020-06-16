1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

US expects insurers to cover COVID vaccine without copays

Politics

by: RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump arrives to speaks at an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Tuesday they expect health insurance companies will cover vaccines for COVID-19 without charging copays, once those vaccines are developed and become available.

At a briefing for reporters, a senior Trump administration official said the government has been talking with insurers about offering vaccines at no cost to patients. The industry earlier made a similar commitment to cover testing for the coronavirus without charging copays.

The White House has launched an initiative to quickly manufacture millions of doses of COVID vaccines, once the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more formulations.

Candidate vaccines are in early trials, and the goal — considered ambitious — is to have 300 million doses by early next year. At the White House signing of an executive order on policing, President Donald Trump predicted it could even be met before the end of this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health has said a vaccine by year’s end is conceivable only if everything goes right in final testing this summer.

Earlier Tuesday, senior administration officials provided an overview of the effort to rapidly manufacture, distribute and deliver eventual vaccines. The officials spoke on condition that they not be publicly identified.

The White House has dubbed the initiative “Operation Warp Speed,” a joint project of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon, under the overall direction of HHS. The Defense Department has extensive medical capabilities to keep U.S. service members worldwide safe from disease.

As with other vaccines, U.S. insurers will have a strong financial interest in covering one for COVID-19. Vaccines are seen as a win-win, helping the insurers’ customers stay healthy by preventing disease, which in turn can save the companies money.

Administration officials told reporters Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine, once available, will be distributed according to priorities, with the most vulnerable people ahead in line. The coronavirus has taken a disproportionate toll on older people and those with other underlying conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Not all Americans will have to be vaccinated, because it’s expected that millions will be protected by their own antibodies.

Health insurers cover vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. They’re considered a preventive service, and the Affordable Care Act requires insurers cover them at no charge to patients. A range of screening tests, immunizations and birth control for women are already covered under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. However, the Trump administration is pressing the courts to overturn “Obamacare” as unconstitutional.

At the White House, Trump exuded optimism, not dwelling on potential complications, whether legal or scientific.

“I predict we will have a very successful vaccine, therapeutic, and cure,” said the president. “We’re making tremendous progress. I deal with these incredible scientists, doctors, very, very closely. I have great respect for their minds.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss