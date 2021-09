*The forecast clip above is from News 8 at Noon. Tune into News 8 at 4, 5, 6 & 11 for the latest forecast!*

Mostly cloudy skies greet us on this first day of September. Temperatures are generally in the 60s and we stay there through late morning. Afternoon highs just get into the lower 70s as we watch heavy rain from the remnants of Ida pass by to our south. Heavy rain is forecast for eastern Pennsylvania through New Jersey and over into New York City and Massachusetts. We are simply too far north to catch any of this rain that will pull out overnight into Thursday.