Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump to meet Poland’s Duda at White House

Politics

by: AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens during an event about the PREVENTS “President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide,” task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

President Donald Trump will meet with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda at the White House next week to discuss defense, trade, energy and telecommunications security, the White House announced Wednesday.

The meeting, set for June 24, comes on the heels of Trump announcing plans to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany. Under the current plan, at least some of those Germany-based troops are expected to be shifted to Poland.

Trump announced Monday that he was reducing the U.S. military presence in Germany to 25,000 troops, down from the current level of about 34,500.

He told Duda during an Oval Office meeting last year that he was thinking of moving some troops from Germany to Poland. He also complained that Germany was not living up to its defense spending obligations under NATO, while praising Poland for doing its part.

Duda has been trying to woo more American forces, even suggesting Poland would contribute over $2 billion to create a permanent U.S. base in the country.

Germany is one of several members of the NATO military alliance that have failed to reach a goal set by member nations in 2014 for each to spend at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense by 2024. Germany says it hopes to reach 2% by 2031.

At last December’s NATO summit outside London, Trump hosted a lunch to celebrate the nine countries to reach the 2% threshold, including Poland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss